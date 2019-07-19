Oreo’s Marshmallow Moon Cookies Are Here

Moon Oreo's have officially hit shelves in honor of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing. It was July 20, 1969 when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon with the whole world watching on TV.

The limited-edition cookies are stuffed with purple marshmallow-flavored crème and feature three custom cookie designs, including an astronaut floating in zero gravity, a rocket ship blasting off, and a crescent moon beside three stars.

And the packaging that the cookies come in actually glows in the dark.

I just have to get a package of these and enjoy some cookies while I remember watching the historic moment as a little boy.