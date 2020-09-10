Ordered A Sioux Falls Sub Sandwich That Was Longer Than My Arm

I was asked if I'd like to try a sub sandwich from Capriotti's in Sioux Falls. I said sure. When I got it I thought...holy cow! That's one sandwich!? It was a foot and a half long! I thought this looks like a challenge.

I ordered a Cole Turkey Sub. It's made with Cole Slaw, Provolone Cheese, Russian Dressing, and Mayo on a delightfully tasty bun. Again I'd never tried anything from Capriotti's before this. So I dug in. As Grandma used to say, “This ain't from around here”. This Sub was heads and tails about the most amazing sandwich I've ever had.

That includes anything Grandma ever made.

I don't know if it was the freshness of all the ingredients or the way they all complimented each other, but it was stunning!

I looked up the eatery online at Capriottis.com they describe themselves as “a Delaware-based fast-casual restaurant chain located in the United States. The restaurant chain was founded in Wilmington, Delaware in 1976. Capriotti's has 112 company-owned and franchise locations in 16 states. This includes a location here in Sioux Falls at 2504 South Marion Road.

So indeed they ain't from around here. But I'm sure glad they are in town. Their sandwiches include some good-looking options like, American Wagyu Cheese Steak, Grilled Chicken Parmesan, and “The Bobbie” which is Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, and hot mayo served grilled hot or classic.

I can see I'm going to have to pull on my stretchy pants and work my way through the whole menu.