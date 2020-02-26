Opportunity Career Expo, Connecting Employers and Job Seekers

New businesses continue to open at a mind-boggling pace in our city. Sioux Falls had a record low unemployment rate (2.1%) last year. What these two statements bring into sharp focus is something you don't need to tell employers, it can be difficult to find and keep good employees.

On the other hand, it may depend on where they look. That is the goal of the Opportunity Career Expo. It is coming up on Tuesday, April 7, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM, in the Elmen Center at Augustana University (2505 S. Grange Avenue).

This event seeks to connect employers with an untapped, willing and capable workforce - - people with disabilities.

Employers are encouraged to set up a booth at the event, and take the opportunity to interview potential job candidates. Job seekers are advised to attend, to discover employment possibilities they may not have known about.

Employers can sign up for their $99 booth, and job seekers with disabilities may reserve their spot to attend, at Sioux Falls Business Resource Network.

For potential employees, there is also an Expo Preparation Event on Tuesday, March 31, or Thursday, April 2, from 9 AM to 3 PM both days. This event is being held at Goodwill Job Center (3401 S. Duluth Avenue) and its mission is to prepare job candidates to do their best at the Career Expo.

Job seekers will be coached on interview techniques, writing resumes, and appropriate clothing for interviews. To register for this event call 605-357-6171.

For more information or to request accommodations for the Opportunity Career Expo see Sioux Falls Business Resource Network.

