One Person Killed in I-90 Crash Near Brandon

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a rollover accident on Interstate 90 near Brandon.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tony Mangan tells KSFY News a portion of Interstate 90 between I-229 and the Brandon exit was shut down as authorities investigated that crash. The cause of the crash is not yet immediately known.

The accident happened at around 8:00 PM. The victim has not been identified.

According to the Associated Press "authorities temporarily rerouted eastbound traffic on the interstate."

The investigation is ongoing. More details as they become known.