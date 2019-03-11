One Person Dead After a Sunday Morning Stabbing in Sioux Falls

One person is dead, and another in jail today after an early morning stabbing on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that police were called to the scene of a stabbing in a home at West 9th Street and North Evergreen Drive around 8:00 AM on Sunday, (March 10).

Upon arriving, authorities found a person inside the residence that had sustained multiple stab wounds.

According to KSFY, police say the suspect in the case, 40-year-old Christopher Lee Adams was located a short time later and taken into custody. Adams is currently being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on Murder in the 2nd degree, and Manslaughter in the 1st degree charges.

Police believe that Adams knew the victim and authorities are not searching for any other suspects related to the case at this time.

More information on this story as it becomes available.

Source: KSFY TV