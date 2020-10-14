One of Two Suspects Involved In Fatal Drug Deal In Custody

Sioux Falls police have one of two suspects in custody in that fatal shooting and car crash on the west side last Thursday.

On October 8 at 3:30 a.m., Sioux Falls police received a call of gunshots near Baneberry Drive and 57th Street and a separate report of an accident at a gas station at 57th Street and Marion Road.

As officers arrived at the gas station, they found a BMW with 36-year-old Clay Douglas Stubbs as a passenger. Stubbs was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Dakota News Now.

An investigation revealed that the victims and the suspects had met for a drug deal involving a pound of marijuana. Police say the deal went sideways and shots were fired when a conflict arose over money. Detectives say that Stubbs was shot inside the car.

39-year-old Lowell Patrick Luberg is currently in custody at the South Dakota State Penitentiary and is awaiting a transfer to the Minnehaha County Jail.

The Sioux Falls Fugitive Task Force is searching for the second suspect, 34-year-old Ryan Noel Aadland. Even though Aadland is still at large, police say there is no danger to the public. Pollice has an idea of where the suspect is and will be in custody soon.

Luberg and Aadland are each charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and first-degree manslaughter.