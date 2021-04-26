One Day Spike In Temp for Sioux Falls Today
A warm front will be moving across the region today, but it looks like it should stall as it moves to the north. That means we should see warmer temperatures to the south with slightly cooler temps to the north. We’ll also see chances of rain to continue in northern South Dakota today. Highs will range from the 60s in the north to the 70s and 80s in the south.
Overnight, we’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms across the region. The low temperature will be near 50.
It will be cooler for some Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. The rain should clear out for Wednesday and the clouds should break, as well. Highs will stay in the mid-60s.
