One Armed Golfer Gets Hole In One at PGA Tour Event
On Thursday at the PGA Tour stop in California, it wasn't the pro's that had the shot of the day, but a amateur.
Laurent Hurtubise, who was born with one arm knocked in a hole in one at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, CA.
Social media was a buzz after the PGA tweeted out the amazing shot.
It took place on the third hole, which is a 151 yd Par-3.
The Canadian amateur who had played in this tournament before has been a golfer since a kid and was in the Pro-AM.