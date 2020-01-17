On Thursday at the PGA Tour stop in California, it wasn't the pro's that had the shot of the day, but a amateur.

Laurent Hurtubise, who was born with one arm knocked in a hole in one at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, CA.

Social media was a buzz after the PGA tweeted out the amazing shot.

It took place on the third hole, which is a 151 yd Par-3.

The Canadian amateur who had played in this tournament before has been a golfer since a kid and was in the Pro-AM.