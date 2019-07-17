Omaha Woman Arrested after Climbing Mount Rushmore

An Omaha Nebraska woman's bank account is now $1,000 lighter after she got caught scaling Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills on Friday.

KSFY TV is reporting that Alexandria Incontro thought it would be kinda cool to climb the national monument on Friday, (July 12). So she did, bare foot, with no rope, no safety harness, no nothing! Hey, maybe she was training for a shot on American Ninja Warrior?

According to KSFY, the climbing route Incontro chose to take was between George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. She disregarded the numerous signs posted all around the park that warn people not to trespass or attempt to climb the sculpture. Instead, she popped off her shoes, and away she went. Here's what's really crazy, she made it about 15 feet (4.5 meters) from the top. Hello!

Somewhere along the way, someone must have spotted her, notified authorities and a federal officer, together with a park ranger convinced her it would probably be a pretty good idea to come down. She did. Fortunately, making it all the way to the ground safely, where she was immediately handcuffed and arrested. Party over!

KSFY reports that Incontro pleaded guilty to climbing the monument of the popular tourist destination on Monday, (July 15) in a Rapid City Federal Court.

During the hearing, three other charges she received during the (July 12) act were dropped.

Source: KSFY TV