‘Oliver!’ Opens at The Sioux Empire Community Theatre

"Please, Sir, I want some more?"

If you've ever heard someone say that in a British accent, they were quoting Oliver!

Charles Dickens beloved novel is turned into a fun loving musical.

Oliver! opens May 9th and will run for two weeks at The Orpheum Theatre. Performances are at 7 PM Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. There are also 2 PM matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Oliver! is the story of a young boy named, Oliver. OIiver is an orphan and after escaping a workhouse he finds solace with a group of scheming kids that make a living in London by being thieves. Oliver gets arrested for a crime he does not commit. However, he is taken in by the victim of the crime, Mr. Brownlow. But the leader of the thieving kids isn't having it and devises a plan. Will Oliver lose his one chance at family?

The cast of 40 is full of very talented kids! I'm always impressed by the talent in our city!

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre is teaming up with Feeding South Dakota to collect food during the run of Oliver! When you donate a non-perishable food item, you will receive a $1.00 off coupon to The Source.

The Food Pantry is always in need of non-perishable, non-expired food such as: peanut butter, jelly (please avoid any glass jars), cereal, boxes meals (i.e. Hamburger Helper), pasta and rice, canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned meats, and canned pasta.

Tickets to Oliver! are $30 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets are available online , at The Orpheum box office, or by calling 605-360-4800.