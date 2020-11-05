The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic that is scheduled to take place later this month in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon got some bad news on Thursday.

Ohio State was forced to back out of the tournament due to the record COVID-19 numbers in the state of South Dakota.

Ohio State was the second team in a week to withdraw due to the record COVID numbers lately in South Dakota as the University of Utah decided to pass on the event and were replaced by South Dakota State.

It wasn't long after the reports came out that Ohio State was withdrawing that the Crossover Classic found a replacement as St. Marys was added to the tournament.

That is a familiar face to fans in Sioux Falls as the Gaels faced off against Wisconsin in 2019 at the Sanford Pentagon.

Even though two teams have decided not to play, the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic still has an awesome field and will showcase some great college basketball.

The field now includes South Dakota State, St. Marys, Wichita State, West Virginia, Dayton, Memphis, Texas A&M & Creighton.

Fans will be allowed at limited capacity and tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.com, with the entire schedule of games being found here.

It will still be a great showcase for the city of Sioux Falls, the Sanford Pentagon, and the state, but it also showcases how the ongoing COVID-19 infections and deaths are being noticed nationwide and are causing some travelers to avoid the state.

These changes for this tournament certainly aren't isolated as we will continue to see this as the norm throughout college basketball and the entire sports world for the foreseeable future as we continue to battle this pandemic.