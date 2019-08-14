Ohio State Ridiculously Tries to Trademark “THE”

In a story that I only thought could be written by the Onion, THE Ohio State University is trying to trademark one of the most common words in the English dictionary.

Last Thursday, Ohio State filed for a trademark for the word "THE".

Known as "The Ohio State University", the Buckeyes are seekeing to gain control of a word that literally is used in almost every sentence a human will use.

How stupid is this? Very stupid.

I hope that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office takes this request and throws it into THE garbage right away.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, a University spokesman said the trademark request was necessary to protect the brand.

"Like other institutions, Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university's brand and trademarks. These assets hold significant value, which benefits our students and faculty and the broader community by supporting our core academic mission of teaching and research."

Really?

This sounds like THE Ohio State University doesn't have enough to do now since they aren't having to defend Urban Meyer's career this off-season and figured they would fill some space in their schedule with this ridiculous request.