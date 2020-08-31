O’Gorman’s Dakota Bowl Moved to McEneaney Field for 2020

The O'Gorman Knights will move the 2020 edition of the Dakota Bowl to McEneaney Field due to COVID-19.

Stu Whitney of the Argus Leader reported last Friday that the September 12 Dakota Bowl game between Roosevelt and O'Gorman would be played on the O'Gorman campus. This will be the first time that O'Gorman will host its marquee event at McEneaney Field, as it's traditionally played at Howard Wood Field.

The 2020 Dakota Bowl will be different in regards to tailgating and attendance. According to the Dakota Bowl website, tailgating spots must be reserved ahead of time and tickets will be dispersed in accordance with O'Gorman's "Return to Learn Plan."

Tailgating:

Tailgating tickets will go on sale on September 1. Spots are $50 each with a maximum purchase of four spots. Only vehicles that have a tailgating ticket will be allowed on the O'Gorman campus on the day of the event, but tailgaters do not have to have an entry ticket into the game.

Tickets:

Much like the Sioux Falls School District, O'Gorman is currently operating with limited attendance at football events. Each rostered athlete, cheerleader, coach, and band member is allowed four entry passes. Students grades 7-12, along with staff members, are able to attend the game with an I.D. All others must have an entry pass in order to enter McEneaney Field.

Watch Parties:

For those unable to attend the game, four restaurants in Sioux Falls will be offering watch parties. Fans will be able to watch the game at McNally's Irish Pub, The Rush Bar & Grill, Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill, and the Blue Rock Bar & Grill.

More information regarding the process to get tickets, tailgating spots, watch parties, raffle promotions, and everything else can be found through the official Dakota Bowl website.

O'Gorman will host Roosevelt for Dakota Bowl on Saturday, September 12 at 7:00 PM.