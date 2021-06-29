O So Good Restaurant To Partner With Wileys In Sioux Falls

A few days ago, the Executive Chef and co-owner of “O” So Good, Omar Thornton announced his restaurant doors in Garretson will be closed by August 1st. However, Omar did reveal in his original Facebook video and Facebook post that his business will be joining forces with a "well-known place" in downtown Sioux Falls.

In a brand new Facebook Live video on Monday afternoon, Omar broke the exciting news that the savory fare of “ O” So Good will be joining a local hotspot restaurant and bar in downtown Sioux Falls.

Here's a hint: This establishment is known for its nightlife and is located right across the street from the Old Courthouse Museum.

If you guessed Wileys, then you sure know all of your Sioux Falls landmarks and local businesses. The spirit and southern cooking style of “O” So Good will be featured in the Wileys' kitchen this summer. Omar tells viewers in Monday's Facebook video the owners of Wileys want to get their kitchen "up and going again." This partnership will establish that goal and keep the “O” So Good dream alive.

Essentially, this will allow more people to come into Wileys to enjoy great food and experience another terrific local establishment that downtown Sioux Falls has to offer. This also opens Wileys' doors to anyone who is under 21-years-old. "We'll be our own separate entity inside of Wileys. They're 100% on board and want to make it happen. The deal they gave me is a deal I couldn't refuse," explains Omar.

The sudden closure of “O” So Good is primarily due to a staffing shortage within the eatery. Since the local restaurant appeared on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri, it could not effectively meet the demand of its patrons. Nevertheless, Omar and his family are truly grateful for the continued support they have received in Garretson and throughout the Sioux Empire.

The “O” So Good location in Garretson will remain open from Thursday, July 1st through Saturday, 3rd and from Thursday, July 8th through Saturday, July 10th.

Omar is going to start small and slowly introduce his “O” So Good menu at Wileys. It’s sure to be the beginning of a successful business venture!

“O” So Good and all its savory, southern flavor certainly will be another great addition to the downtown area!

