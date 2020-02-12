Northwestern's Zech Clemens has an opportunity to participate in a national dunk contest, but he needs your help to do so.

Clemens, a 6'4 senior, is a finalist for the American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest. His dunk reel is impressive and his entry video has been posted online.

In order to reach the final round and make the trip to Atlanta, Clemens needs votes from the public.

The American Family Insurance “#DreamFearlessly Fan Vote” is currently ongoing and is a four-week contest of 16 finalists. Fans are able to vote for participants online through American Family Insurance. Round one voting continues through February 18 at noon. Quarterfinal voting takes place February 19-February 26 with the semifinals to follow from February 27-March 5. Final round voting will be held March 6-13 with the winner advancing to Atlanta for the finals during the NCAA Men's Final Four.

Slam Dunk Championship (High School, City)

Justin Bladen (Timber Creek, Sicklerville, NJ)

Zech Clemens (Northwestern Area, Northville, SD)

Colby Gennett (Post Falls, Post Falls, ID)

Brandon Heigelmann (Tallmadge, Tallmadge, OH)

LJ Henderson (Camanche, Camanche, IA)

RJ Holmes (Stevenson, Lincolnshire, IL)

Kobe Jones (South Granville, Creedmoor, NC)

Jordan Meka (Mt. Bethel Christian, Marietta, GA)

Martice Mitchell (Bloom, Chicago Heights, IL)

Mitchell Pohlot (Belle Vernon, Belle Vernon, PA)

Kiyron Powell (Benjamin Bosse, Evansville, IN)

Luke Seals (Ponca City, Ponca City, OK)

Christian Shumate (Bloom, Chicago Heights, IL)

Jacques Thomas (Rockwood Summit, St. Louis, MO)

Taj Thweatt (Wildwood Catholic, Wildwood, NJ)

Jacques Williams (Bowman Academy, Gary, IN)

Fans are able to vote each day one time. Cast your vote here and help Zech get to the finals in Atlanta!

