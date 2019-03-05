Northern Sun Championship Games Tonight in Sioux Falls

With a win over South Division number two seed University of Sioux Falls the Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSU) women's basketball team is heading to the NSIC Championship game after cruising to a 77-64 win in semifinal action on Monday afternoon. MSU Junior forward Megan Hintz tied a career-high with 28 points in the win.

The University of Sioux Falls had their 10-game winning streak come to an end. USF, which reached the league tourney semifinals for the fourth straight season, was led by 16 points from junior guard Kaely Hummel while redshirt sophomore Anna Goodhope had a double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and junior guard Mariah Szymanski added 15.

MSUM will play in the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament Championship game for the first time since 2007 and will be seeking their first Tournament Championship. The University of Minnesota Duluth will play for its fifth Northern Sun postseason title after they beat St. Cloud State. The game is slated to begin at 5:00 PM on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

In one of the most exciting matchups of the NSIC Semi-Finals on Monday Northern State men wins 77-76 at the buzzer. It was a game winning shot by Mason Stark with under one second remaining to seal the win as Northern improved to 25-6 overall this season.

The Wolves will appear in the championship game for the second straight year. Their opponent is. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM from the Sanford Pentagon.

Source: University of Sioux Falls , Northernsun.org