Northern Lights Could Dip Into South Dakota This Weekend

This is a rare event for us in the upper Midwest! The Northern Lights, otherwise known as Aurora Borealis, will be dipping further south than usual this weekend, Sept 27 through 29, 2019.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G1 and G2 geomagnetic storm watch. I don't exactly what that means, but it sounds impressive.

These storms could be intense enough to be seen as far south as Iowa in the central US and Washington and Maine on the coasts.

The peak times should be Friday after sunset and into early Saturday. When and if you get to see this spectacular show will depend on the weather in your location.

For Sioux Falls, KSFY weather is predicting a partly cloudy sky during peak times from sunset on Friday evening through early Saturday morning.

To see the show, face the Northern horizon. It's best to get away from any city lights to see the maximum effect.