Northern Iowa to Play New Mexico State at the Sanford Pentagon

As sports for the Fall continue to be up in the air, the Sanford Pentagon is continuing to land some really good college basketball games still in 2020 as they have hopes like so many that college basketball will start on time.

The latest game to be added to the Sanford Pentagon is another matchup of teams you've seen in the NCAA Tournament as Northern Iowa will take on New Mexico State.

The game will be played on December 13 and television information as well as ticket information will be released in the future.

This will mark the first time that Northern Iowa and New Mexico State will play inside the Pentagon.

“Northern Iowa and New Mexico State are coming off incredible seasons with many of their core players returning, which makes for a great matchup,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “We are excited to add another Division I game to our schedule and provide these two teams with a safe environment to compete while battling for an important non-conference win on a neutral court.”

Recently, the Pentagon announced another big game as the University of Iowa will take on Oregon State on December 22.

The Pentagon has become known nationwide as a great destination spot for good non-conference games with teams like Wichita State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Memphis, Iowa State, UNLV, VCU, and others playing games in Sioux Falls over the years.

Over that time span since 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted 28 NCAA DI teams.

For more information on the Sanford Pentagon and to get a complete list of scheduled games, camps, and other events, visit their website.