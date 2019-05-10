Noodles and Company Fans Steamed at Abrupt East Side Closure

Noodles and Company fans on Sioux Falls' east side were in for a surprise when the restaurant closed earlier this week.

According to KELO-TV a company spokesperson with Prairie Pasta Company confirmed the closure and didn't give many details. Except that Noodles and Company is expected to open in a new location but a date or exact location was not given.

For those mourning the loss of their favorite noodle joint can still dine in the company's 57th and Louise location.

 

