“Noem for President” Billboard Pops Up in New York

You might expect to see a "Noem For President" Sign in the Mount Rushmore State, but the Empire State?

A resident in a small town in upstate New York is showing his early support for a possible Kristi Noem presidential run.

The sign has certainly caught the attention of the citizens of Watertown, New York, which is located in a more rural part of the state, right on the banks of Lake Ontario.

According to KEVN TV out of Rapid City, a South Dakota resident was the first to spot the sign in the unlikeliest places. While many locals are probably a little perplexed by the sign, it will likely make any South Dakota resident think of home these days, as there continues to be a lot of speculation here locally as to whether or not she will make a run for the presidency in 2024.

As you can see, it's not the world's biggest billboard but it will certainly draw some attention to it in the coming weeks and months.

As for whether or not Governor Kristi Noem has any intention of running for President, that remains up in the air. A big factor is if former President Donald Trump will make another run for the White House in 2024.

One thing's definitely for certain. If Noem does make a run for president, she likely won't be heading to New York state anytime soon, as it's one of the more liberal states in the entire country.

Story Source: Black Hills Fox (KEVN)

