While the rest of the country is busy 'getting busy', in South Dakota we still have our moral compasses largely intact.

According to a new set of rankings by BestLife, the Mount Rushmore State is near the bottom on the list of the states that are the most promiscuous at number 43 overall.

In creating their 'Promiscuity Index', the folks at BestLife looked at data on sexual activity from the Journal of the American Medical Association, sexually transmitted disease figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of residents using the extramarital affair website Ashley Madison, and even factored in median income numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The first three sources don't require much in the way of an explanation, but when it comes to money, the JAMA report found that earning a lower income, working part-time, or being unemployed were all associated with sexual inactivity, especially in men. On the other hand, those who earned a higher annual income were more likely to be sexually active.

In South Dakota, our STD rate is actually on the high side at 708.5 per 100,000 people. That was 29th highest in America, nearly three times more than the state with the lowest rate (West Virginia - 264.7). Alaska's STD rate leads the nation at 1,143.6 per 100,000 people.

As for activity on Ashley Madison, we're ninth from the bottom at 246.6 users per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, moneywise South Dakota's median household income of $59,463 is 34th out of the 50 states.

LEAST PROMISCUOUS STATES IN AMERICA (BestLife)

West Virginia Idaho Maine Montana Kentucky Wyoming Arkansas South Dakota Florida Alabama

MOST PROMISCUOUS STATES IN AMERICA (BestLife)

Mississippi Alaska Maryland Connecticut North Carolina Hawaii Massachusetts New York Illinois California