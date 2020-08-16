No Runaway Favorite to Win NBA Finals

Heading into the NBA restart there were many questions about what teams may look like after the long layoff but most of those questions didn't apply to the teams at the top of the standings.

After the regular season was completed on Saturday, there are many questions about teams from the top to the bottom and Vegas is taking note.

The NBA playoff odds are out and the oddsmakers don't have a runaway favorite after the Bucks and Lakers faltered a bit in the restart.

No matter where you look at the odds, the number one seed in the West the Los Angles Lakers as well as the number two seed Los Angeles Clippers are about +250 to win the NBA title.

The same can be said for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference as the Milwaukee Bucks are +250 as well at most sportsbooks.

The first round of the playoffs may see some of those upsets already early in the playoffs.

According to ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook, here are the odds for all the first-round series across the National Basketball Association.

NBA First-Round Series Prices

Magic (+3,000) vs. Bucks (-15,000) 76ers (+320) vs. Celtics (-400) Nets (+1,500) vs. Raptors (-5,000) Blazers (+360) vs. Lakers (-450) Jazz (+185) vs. Nuggets (-220) Mavericks (+425) vs. Clippers (-550) Pacers (+260) vs. Heat (-320) Thunder (+140) vs. Rockets (-160)

The NBA Playoffs begin on Monday, August 17 with four games on the schedule.

NBA Playoff games will be played on television on the Tuner Sports family of networks, NBA TV, ESPN, and ABC.

Additionally, numerous NBA Playoff games will be aired on ESPN 99.1, Sioux Falls Sports Leader.

For more information on the NBA playoffs and the upcoming games, you can visit the NBA website.