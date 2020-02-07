No Outward Engine Failure in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

According to the probe that looked into the cause of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, it doesn't appear that engine failure was a part of the cause.

The wreckage has been examined and there were no outward signs of engine failure according to the AP.

Kobe, his daughter, and the other passengers were traveling to an AAU tournament on January 26 when the crash occurred.

The NTSB is still investigating the accident and trying to determine what kind of role fog played that day.

The expectation is that the investigation won't conclude for at least a year.