‘No Lingering’ Law Now in Effect in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls City Council took another bold step on Thursday afternoon in an effort to help curve the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

Dakota News Now is reporting the council unanimously passed a "no lingering law" that will limit the number of patrons allowed at certain businesses throughout the city.

The new law, which immediately went into effect upon passing, limits the number of patrons at certain businesses to under ten, and it only applies to patrons, not businesses.

Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken, told Dakota News Now the no lingering law will not "shut down" any businesses. Instead, the ordinance is designed to encourage social distancing.

Those caught breaking the ordinance are subject to a class two misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail. A business might also be liable to lose their license if they fail to comply.

Here is a list of businesses that are impacted by this new city ordinance:

Restaurants

Bars

Casinos

Breweries

Cafes

Coffee shops

Recreational & Athletic Facilities

Health Clubs

Entertainment venues

Source: Dakota News Now

