No Big10 Teams are in the Top 10 of the AP Poll

There are no Big10 teams in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball poll released on Monday.

After Michigan State was blown out by Purdue on Sunday 71-42, they fell out of the top ten to #15.

The Spartans are the top-ranked team in the Big10, with four other teams in the Top 25.

Maryland is ranked #17, Michigan is #19, Ohio State #21 and Illinois is currently at #24.

Even though there are no Big10 teams in the top ten, I think that there isn't a team in the country that will want to play any of these teams in the NCAA Tournament.

The conference is extremely balanced, they play good defense and most of the top teams are loaded with depth.

They will probably continue to beat each other up the rest of the season and will be battle-tested come tournament time and will be a tough out for sure.