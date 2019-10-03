NLDS: Cardinals vs Braves/Nats vs Dodgers

Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr., two keys to Atlanta’s lineup who suffered late-season injuries, say they are healthy for the NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals also enter the playoffs with encouraging injury news. Manager Mike Shildt said second baseman Kolten Wong, who missed two weeks with a hamstring injury, will start Game 1.

Atlanta left-hander Dallas Keuchel (8-8, 3.75) will face St. Louis right-hander Miles Mikolas (9-14, 4.16) in Game 1 of the best-of-five series.

Having won a franchise-record 106 games in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming for a third consecutive World Series appearance after losing to Houston and Boston the last two years.

The Nationals eked their way into this round with a dramatic wild-card victory over Milwaukee, helped by a Brewers error in the eighth inning.

The Nationals are going with Patrick Corbin in Game 1 for his postseason debut while Walker Buehler gets the nod for LA.

