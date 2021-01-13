There's always this feeling of watching the future when attending a Sioux Falls Stampede game. That continues to be proven true with nine former players on NHL rosters heading into the 2021 season.

The 2021 NHL season begins tonight (January 13) with five games on the schedule. Most of the league will begin to play tomorrow night. Either way, when the teams take the ice there will be multiple connections back to Sioux Falls.

Logan O’Connor (Colorado), T.J. Oshie (Washington), Jordan Oesterle (Arizona), Alex Goligoski (Arizona) Jamie Oleksiak (Dallas), and Chad Ruhwedel (Pittsburgh) will enter the 2021 season on the active roster. "Taxi Squad" players include Kyle Rau (Minnesota), Kieffer Bellows (NY Islanders), and Nate Prosser (Philadelphia)

16 other former Stampede players received NHL tryouts heading into this season. The entire list of players either in the league or received a tryout for this season is as followed:

Arizona Coyotes – Alex Goligoski (D) and Jordan Oesterle (D)

Boston Bruins – Jeremy Swayman (G)

Colorado Avalanche – Logan O’Connor (F)

Dallas Stars – Jamie Oleksiak (D)

Edmonton Oilers – Cooper Marody (F)

Los Angeles Kings – Mikey Eyssimont (F)

Minnesota Wild – Kyle Rau (F)

Montreal Canadiens – Charlie Lindgren (G)

New York Islanders – Kieffer Bellows (F)

Philadelphia Flyers – Nate Prosser (D)

Pittsburgh Penguins – Chad Ruhwedel (D)

San Jose Sharks – Lean Bergmann (F)

Washington Capitals – T.J. Oshie (F)

Winnipeg Jets – C.J. Suess (F) and Mikhail Berdin (G)

The Herd is currently 7-9-1 on the season and returns home on Thursday night (January 14) against Sioux City.

