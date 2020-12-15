Imagine for a moment that Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers down the field for a touchdown and then a bunch of green slime cannons goes off. Yep, something like that is happening.

ViacomCBS has announced that they will be doing a special broadcast of an NFL Wild Card Playoff game on Nickelodeon. Yes, that same Nickelodeon that you probably grew up watching Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, All That, Doug, and Nickelodeon Guts! on. The broadcast will be catered to a younger audience and is set to feature "slime, Nick-themed elements, a special halftime presentation, and virtual filters." CBS also said that halftime will feature a sneak peek of a new Spongebob Squarepants movie titled "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years" that will debut in 2021.

Okay, so at this point, we might not actually see green slime cannons going off for a Packers touchdown considering it doesn't appear that the Packers will even have to play on Wild Card weekend. They might get the benefit of skipping to the divisional round as the top overall seed. What a missed opportunity though! CBS might have to settle for Cleveland or something. Plus, traditionally, CBS would broadcast an AFC Wild Card game leaving out the Packers or other NFC teams out of the picture...or slime.

CBS has produced a little preview of what the broadcast would resemble. No, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will not be on the call. There will be a special broadcast crew that includes Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

Did you see the big cartoon eyes on Rodgers?

The NFL Wild Card Game that this will take place on is the Sunday, January 10th game at 3:30 PM. For those that aren't into the slimed-filled fun, CBS will be doing a standard broadcast of the game as you'd expect...

Hey CBS, I have a better idea. Let's just take players/teams out of season and make a new version of Legends of the Hidden Temple.