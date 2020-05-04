The NFL will intend to start the 2020 season on time without any delay, but the international games won't exist this year.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that there is a very, very small chance that the 2020 NFL season doesn't take place. Games would be set to begin in September with the intention of having fans in the stands.

In the event that something needs to change due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the NFL notes that contingency plans are in place and adjustments can be made.

While that all sounds great, the NFL announced that there will be no international games played this season in London or Mexico City. All NFL games will be played in the United States at the host team's stadiums. Jacksonville was set to play two of its home games in London this year. Arizona, Atlanta, and Miami were also giving up a home date to play overseas.

The NFL will release preseason schedules this week and is believed to be releasing the regular season schedule around May 9.