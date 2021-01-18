Next COVID-19 Group, Group 1D to Receive Vaccine

The next group of South Dakota residents who will receive the coronavirus vaccine are people who are 65 years of age and older. The older individuals in this group will be at the top of the list.

This is the fourth group of COVID-19 vaccinations as frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility healthcare workers were the first group. Then came long-term care residents, public health workers, and those in EMS and law enforcement.

According to a recent report from Dakota News Now, Group-D will now begin vaccination for those most elderly, 80 or older, as well as people who are at the highest risk or poor health outcomes if they were to contract COVID,” said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Who else is in Group-D? Teachers and other school staffers.

The largest group is yet to come according to Avera Health’s Dr. David Basel. “That next step that is going to be a large group, that’s probably 250,000 individuals in that group. Right now, the state gets about 11,000 doses a week, so it will take quite a few weeks to get through that big of a group."

The U.S. is nearing another grim benchmark in the Covid-19 Pandemic, with deaths nearing 400,000.

