New Winter Hours for Sioux Falls Landfill

The City of Sioux Falls has put into effect new winter hours for the Sanitary Landfill.

The new hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and the landfill is closed on Sundays. The landfill will be open normal hours on Veterans Day but closed on Thanksgiving.

Landfill rates are as follows:

Pickup Truck/Trailers Less than 3 cubic yards or 8,500 lbs C&D or MSW $18.00 Pickup Truck/Trailers Less than 3 cubic yards or 8,500 lbs Yard waste $5.00 Cars/Mini-Vans C&D or MSW $9.00 Cars/Mini-Vans Yard waste $3.00 Mattress OR Box Spring (each piece) $9.00

A $25.00 fee will be placed on any load that is not properly secured.

There are two leaf drop-off sites in the Sioux Falls area. Drop leaves off at either the Household Hazardous Waster Facility at 1015 East Chambers or at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds at 301 North Lyon Blvd.

Free for cars, pickups, full-size SUVs, vans, or two-wheel trailers.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m., closed on Thanksgiving day. The leaf dropoff sites will close on November 29, 2020.