New Stuff at The Empire Mall

I was at The Empire Mall the other day spending some gift cards from Christmas and I was pleasantly surprised! The Empire Mall has added some really cool stuff!

First of all, did you know there is now mini-golf at the mall?

That's right, mini-golf. All throughout the mall there are putting greens with interesting obstacles like a windmill and a lighthouse. You get your club at a very convenient kiosk, complete with height guidelines, then you just go about your mini-golf business.

Get our free mobile app

Next up, Animal-World! You can rent a really cute animal or stylish motorcycle scooter and then just bop around the mall. Renting starts at $5 for 5 minutes and goes up to $20 for 40 minutes. And yes, adults can ride. (You know you were wondering.) As long as you don't exceed the weight limit of 300 pounds. There are a few other rules as well. For instance, ride within the designated route, no food or drink allowed on the scooter, and no stunts, bumping, or racing.

Thirdly, Selfie Wrld. Selfie Wrld is new to the Empire Mall and is described on their website as, "Arguably one of the most instagrammable places in the Midwest, where you can immerse yourself into our fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations. Experience many unique themes knowing we had your best selfie in mind. Bring your friends, family, a date, or just yourself and your phone, and unleash your inner child!"

You can buy tickets for $17 and then your social media pics will never be the same! So many great unique backgrounds and themes! Selfie Wrld is available for parties!

And last, but certainly not least, The Easter Bunny is back at The Empire Mall!

The Easter Bunny will be available at The Empire Mall for photos through April 3. Precautions are in place to be Covid safe. It is recommended that you make reservations in advance. You can do so here.