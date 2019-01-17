New Study ‘What Stay-At-Home Moms Should Be Paid’

We all know that its impossible to put a price on what moms do, but they've done it. What do you think it would cost to pay a stay-at-home mom for all the things they do? Well, there is a brand new study out that has done the math.

According to Salary.com the annual salary of a mother would be around $162,581 which is up about $5,000 from the 2017 figure.

They calculated the new figure by adding up the average cost of what it would cost to hire someone to do all the stuff moms do including:

Academic advisor

Accountant

Art Director

Bookkeeper

Coach

Dietitian

Daycare worker

Educator

Event planner

Facilities Director

Groundskeeper

Executive Housekeeper

Interior designer

Janitor

Judge / Magistrate

Laundry Manager

Maintenance Supervisor

Photographer

Psychologist

recreational therapist

Nurse

Tailor

Tax Accountant

Teacher

I'm surprised they didn't include counselor and psychiatrist.