New Study Ranks Sioux Falls Tops For Young Professionals

As if Sioux Falls needed yet another "atta-boy!", (which it clearly does not) Smart Asset, an "all-things financial" website, for the third time in-a-row, has named Sioux Falls the number one city for young professionals.

According to a 2016 Pew Research study, Millenials make up more than a third (35%) of the total workforce in the U.S. So in consideration of the large numbers already in the workforce, those who want to be, or those looking for their next opportunity, Smart Asset did a lot of number crunching to find the Best Cities for Young Professionals.

To make this determination they considered numerous factors including, but not limited to:

Percentage of the population between 25 and 34

The unemployment rate for young professionals

Median rents across the country

Number of entertainment venues dedicated to arts, entertainment or recreation of any kind

Median earnings

Job diversity

Sioux Falls ranks in the top 40% of all cities in the country and really got high marks for low rent, low unemployment, and decent salary range. Where Sioux Falls lagged a bit was in job diversity, (85th out of the150 cities considered) with most jobs coming in the retail, educational, healthcare, and social assistance fields.

The Top 10 Cities for Young Professionals are:

Sioux Falls, SD Austin, TX Denver, CO Nashville, TN San Francisco, CA Raleigh, NC Minneapolis, MN Madison, WI Seattle, WA Charlotte, NC

For more information, and to see the complete study, go to Smart Asset.

