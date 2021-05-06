Another Starbucks location has opened up to the folks of the Sioux Empire. But this location just in front of Williquors is not alone in its new building.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has also added a new location with its neighbor Starbucks in the same building located at 3617 W. Avera Drive.

This new Starbucks appeared to have opened to the public for the first time this past Monday (May 3). But as for the time being it appears that this location's drive-thru is the fan-favorite way to get their coffee orders.

Each Starbucks location does vary when it comes to how they prefer to operate whether they open up the cafe for people to sit and enjoy or not according to the Starbucks Website.

"Your Starbucks Experience may look different as we navigate this dynamic situation community-by-community and store-by-store. Our commitment to you is that we will continue to make proactive decisions that are grounded in transparency.." -Starbucks.

However, I have seen quite a few people use the mobile or online ordering systems for their favorite Starbucks drinks before and just head into the storefront to pick up their orders and then exit the building.

Now, on the other hand, I have yet to see a person enter the new Capritott's storefront location.

Dine-in and take-out according to Google currently for this Capriotti's location is not available, but their opening date should be announced soon.