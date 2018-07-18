New Partnership Will Benefit South Dakota

Two great organizations are teaming up and the beneficiary is you and me, the people of South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Corn Growers Association website :

The South Dakota Corn Growers Association and Pheasants Forever are participating in a groundbreaking partnership designed to restore vegetation to unproductive soil with high saline or sodic content and in turn establish habitat for pheasants and other wildlife.

A reports says South Dakota has 2 million acres impacted by saline/sodic soils with another 10 million threatened.

So, with all that being said, what is the bottom line here ?

The program helps farmers establish vegetation on the affected areas, which improves the soil and provides habitat for pheasants.

For folks in the agriculture industry, people that love pheasant hunting, and for all of us in South Dakota, this is what you'd call a 'win-win' situation.

