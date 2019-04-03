New Mother’s Day Brunch Supports Edith Sanford Breast Center

This Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, there will be a brand new event to treat your mom to. When you do, you'll be supporting the Edith Sanford Breast Center , a place where women find comprehensive, compassionate care at every turn in their breast cancer journey. It is a center for research and prevention, treatment and survivorship.

The Mother's Day Brunch is coming up on Sunday, May 12, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center from 10 AM to 2 PM. Moms will receive a free flower courtesy of Hy-vee when they enter. They can also sign up for door prizes and a beautiful grand prize from the Diamond Room.

The menu for the brunch itself is a mind-boggling selection of delectable creations featuring everything from an omelet station to chicken and waffles with Jack Daniels syrup, to carved New York strip and roasted pork loin, salads, a mashed potato bar, mac-n-cheese station, pastries, homemade cheesecakes, pies, and cakes, a "Mom-osa" bar and a Bloody Mary bar!

There will also be plenty of kid-friendly food and live music throughout the event.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $26 for seniors, and $12 for children (children 3 and under are free) . You need to register at the Premier Center Mother's Day Brunch website where you'll be able to arrange your seating and pay for your tickets.

Show mom you love her and support mom's fighting cancer right here in the Sioux Empire, just by enjoying this Mother's Day Brunch!