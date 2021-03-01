New Maps Help You Navigate Downtown Sioux Falls

If it's been a while since you've visited downtown Sioux Falls there are likely some changes you will notice. It could be a new restaurant. The relocation of one of your favorite stores. Or if you're just taking a stroll and are wondering where this or that may be, you won't have to search long.

Downtown Sioux Falls is helping you navigate its jewel a little easier these days with the placement of dozens of new maps to show off some of our biggest attractions. According to Dakota News Now, 54 maps have been placed throughout the city. Plus, this is a way to promote Sioux Falls.

Hmmm, old school tech.

Get our free mobile app

“This is one of those things where it doesn’t take a huge investment to have a huge impact, it was less than $2,000 to really give people a map of downtown and to show case some of the things we’re most proud of,” said Patrick Gale, Vice President of Community Investment at Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation."

Get out and stretch your legs, take a walk, and if you get confused with where you are going just look up to one of these beautiful signs.