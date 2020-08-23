Will you be deer hunting in Minnesota this year?

Many of you answered yes, and if so, there will be some new rules, new boundaries and more opportunities for hunters to go after deer in some new places.

The DNR in Minnesota has implemented some new rules for deer hunters as well as boundary expansions throughout the state.

Minnesota is expecting to see more deer harvested in 2020 vs 2019 as the DNR has increased bag limits in 28 different areas throughout the state.

Those increases coincide with the data that shows there are more deer in the state than in previous years.

In addition to the boundary changes and new rules, there will be more Chronic Wasting Disease sites to check for CWD in deer throughout the state.

There have been some recent cases of the disease and the state continues to be proactive to stop their spread.

Deer season in the state of Minnesota opens statewide on November 7, 2020.

For all the new information on deer hunting in Minnesota and for more general information on hunting in the state, you can visit the Minnesota DNR website.