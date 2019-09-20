Consider this one of those fun, way-out-there types of baseball statistics. Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz has become the third player in MLB history to be 39 or older and hit as many home runs as his age.

Cruz joins a small group of big-name home run hitters in that stat. Both Hank Aaron (1973) and Barry Bonds (2003/2004) managed to do the same during their playing careers according to Stats By Stats.

The Twins were led to an 8-5 victory over Kansas City on Thursday (September 19) night by the bat of Cruz. Cruz belted two home runs in the victory pushing his overall career home run number to 399.

Minnesota remains four games ahead of the Cleveland Indians for first place in the AL Central. The magic number for the Twins to clinch the division is currently six. The Twins continue its series with the Royals through Sunday, and they will finish the regular season on the road in Detroit and Kansas City next week.