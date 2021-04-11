Nebraska Wins National Championship in Bowling

The Nebraska Cornhuskers Athletic Department has had some tough times as a whole recapturing the magic they have had in some of their sports over the last twenty years but the Bowling program continues to churn out successful seasons.

That was on full stage again this past weekend as the Huskers participated in the National Championship.

Nebraska took home the Bowling National Championship on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas State.

The Huskers have now won six national championships in bowling since 2004.

Huskers head coach Paul Klempa captured his first title at the helm after winning five titles as an assistant under legendary coach Bill Straub.

After the championship was over, Coach Klempa talked about how much this meant not only to his team but the Huskers Athletic Department after everything that has happened in college athletics over the last year because of COVID-19.

So congratulations to the Huskers on a job well done and a memorable run for a great program amid a crazy landscape in college sports.

For more information on the Huskers Bowling program, their season, and Husker Athletics as a whole, you can visit their website.