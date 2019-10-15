Nebraska Football to Start 2021 Season Overseas

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will start the 2021 college football season across the pond against Illinois.

The Fighting Illini will face off against the Cornhuskers in Dublin Ireland for their opening game of the 2021 season.

Game day will be Augusta 28 and will take place at Aviva Stadium.

This matchup will be the second in a five game series of games played in Ireland.

This wont be the first time that the Huskers have played outside the United States as they took on Kansas State in Tokyo Japan in 1992.

We have seen the NFL, NBA, MLB and College Football take their product outside the US with tremendous success as they all try to globalize the game.

If you are interested in attending the game in Ireland in 2021, you can visit Huskers2Ireland.com for more information on being a part of a once in a lifetime experience.