NDSU QB Declares for the NFL Draft

One North Dakota State University quarterback is already a starter in the NFL and another is currently a backup, with one more NDSU quarterback wanting to join that club.

This week, NDSU QB Trey Lance announced he would be forgoing his final two years of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

The announcement came after North Dakota State played their lone game of the Fall last weekend as their season was moved to the Spring because of COVID-19.

NDSU defeated Central Arkansas 38-29 on Saturday in Fargo but it took them a little while to get going.

Lance struggled early and many national shows had segments debating his future on Monday and Tuesday as they wondered what his one-game would mean for his NFL future.

After they started to get some momentum, Lance was able to find a bit of a groove and helped progress the offense which helped the Bison get the win.

His resume is full of success, being named the Most Outstanding Player in the FCS Championship win last year and threw 28 touchdowns and 0 interceptions last year as well.

In addition to his ability to air it out, he also rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and added 14 touchdowns on the ground, making him a dream for NFL execs in today's league.

Most NFL Draft experts have Lance as the third-ranked QB in the 2021 class behind Clemson's Trevor Lawerence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, but it just takes one NFL GM to fall in love and he could jump to the number two spot on the big board.

Regardless if he is the second or third QB off the board, he will be a first-round pick and this was the only decision that made sense for Lance.

For more information on the National Football League, the current schedule, and eventually the 2021 NFL Draft, you can visit their website.