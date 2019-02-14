When you've been able to accomplish what South Dakota has over the past season-plus people begin to take notice.

Last season, USD ran the table during the Summit League regular season going a perfect 14-0.

This season after beating Top 25 teams Iowa State and Missouri, the Coyotes (22-3) eventually found themselves atop of the ESPNw Mid-Major Poll.

This week after starting 10-1 in conference play, USD cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history and now the Coyotes have been labeled as one of the most dangerous teams in America.

NCAA.com says South Dakota is one of five teams in Division I that you absolutely don't want to face right now.

Here's their take on USD:

It’d be easy to overlook this team. It owns 22 wins and just three losses. It is on its way to a Summit League title if it can hold off South Dakota State. It can boast of wins against Missouri and No. 18 Iowa State. But until it makes its run in the NCAA tournament it’s unlikely a Summit League team will feel the national appreciation many of the teams ranked around it and behind it do now. That’s just the reality a team in its position faces. However, it has a balanced offense and no one person an opponent can strategize against and neutralize what it’s able to do in the rebounding game. Seven different players have more than 20 steals. And it hits close to 80 percent of its free throws.

#3 Oregon, #7 Maryland, #8 Marquette, and #20 Miami (FL) also made the shortlist.

South Dakota is back in action Saturday (February 16) afternoon at Western Illinois.

Tipoff is 4:30 PM in Macomb.