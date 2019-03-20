NBA legend Bill Walton headlines the 2019 HyVee/Sanford Legends for Kids Events in Sioux Falls.

"Walton played for John Wooden and the UCLA Bruins in the early 1970s, winning three successive College Player of the Year Awards. He led the UCLA Bruins to two NCAA Championships in 1972 and 1973," according to his Wikipedia page . "He had a prominent career in the National Basketball Association (NBA), winning an NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and two NBA championships. His professional career was significantly hampered by multiple foot injuries, requiring countless surgeries. Walton was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993."

In addition to Walton, here is the complete list of participants in this year's events.

Chad Greenway - Former Minnesota Vikings Linebacker

Kyle Rudolph - Minnesota Vikings Tight End

Kirk Hinrich - Former NBA Guard

Johnny Bench - Hall of Fame MLB Catcher

Kent Hrbek - Former Minnesota Twins 1st Baseman

Tim Laudner - Former Minnesota Twins Catcher

Butch Lumpkin - Golfer/Tennis Player

Gigi Marvin - USA Olympian Hockey Player

Courtney Thompson - NCAA & Olympic Volleyball Player

Ryan Bader - Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Bellator MMA Champion

Ben Nguyen - MMA Flyweight

The events will take place June 13-15, with the Legends Banquet on June 13. The Golf Tournament will take place on June 14, with free clinics happening on both June 14 and June 15. The 2019 Legends Football Camp will take place from June 24-26.

For the complete list of events, along with registration information, visit LegendsForKids.com.

HyVee/Sanford Legends provides learning opportunities for area youth to grow and be inspired in the world of sports.

By providing such services as camps and clinics, they help connect student-athletes in the area with some of the biggest names in sports all while teaching them about creating goals, learning about integrity and character and improving their level of competition on the field of play.

This marks the 20th Anniversary of the event and has raised over $2 million for area youth programs.