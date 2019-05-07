National Teacher’s Week Says Thanks for Shaping Our Minds

No matter where you are at in life today, you wouldn't even be close to being there if it weren't for your teachers from your school days. We didn't realize it at the time, but they were dedicating their lives to our well being and future.

As I look back, there are a multitude of people that i need to show a lot of gratitude to. And further more, it didn't stop at just the teaching, but it was the inspiration they gave us.

I'll bet you have a teacher or more in mind that gave you all the courage you needed to propel in your life as you were growing up. Teachers are an integral part of any society, but it’s only in the greatest of societies that they’re given the respect and admiration that they deserve.

Each year in the month of May, we celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers, in my opinion, are way under paid for their contribution to the world. At least we can give them the well deserved appreciation they are entitled to.