National Red Power Round-Up Fast Approaching

The 31st annual National Red Power Round-Up is coming to the South Dakota State Fairgrounds on August 8-10. The event was originally scheduled for June 25-27 but was postponed to August 8-10 due to the uncertainties of COVID-19.

The three-day event will be fun for the whole family including an auction, parade, quilt show, kids tractor maze, trolly rides around the fairgrounds, and a wide variety of other things to enjoy. Vendors and Exhibitors will be on hand throughout the event as well.

Some of the International Harvester attractions includes: IH Lawn and Garden Display, Cub Cadets: All Models & AttachmentsTrucks, Pickups, Scouts & Auto Buggies, Horse Drawn Equipment Gas & Stationary Engines, Engine Displays, Construction Equipment and Implements.

The theme for this year's National Red Power Round-Up is Looking Back With 20/20 Vision. Events on Saturday include the Parade at 10 am, the Kids Tractor Maze from 11-4 pm, the Spink, and Clark County 4-H Chicken Feed from 5-7 pm. Musician, Leland Harding III will also be performing during the Chicken Feed.

On Sunday events include the Church Service at 8 am, the Floras performing live at noon, numerous Harvester Speakers, and a whole lot more!

And show up early on Friday at the Fairgrounds for the Titan Machinery Great Plains Tractor and Pickup Pull. It's scheduled to start at 6 pm at the Dakota Fair Speedway.

For event and ticket information, visit the National Red Power Round-Up website.