National Pepperoni Pizza Day Deals In Sioux Falls

Friday Septemeber 20, 2019 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, a celebration of the perhaps greatest food invention of all time. Can you tell I'm a fan?

The most popular way to order a pizza in America is with plain old cheese. But when it comes to adding a topping, nothing beats pepperoni.

While pizza's origins can be traced to Italy, it was Americans who were the first to add pepperoni. 'Merica! There is a legend that Marco Polo got the idea for what would become pizza from the Chinese and he brought it back to Italy. Is that's why some Chinese buffets have pizza? I'm so confused.

Here are some pizza restaurants around the Sioux Falls area that are reported to have National Pepperoni Day pizza deals:

Dominos

Little Caesars

Marco's Pizza

Papa John's

Papa Murphy's

Pizza Hut

It's best to call ahead to the location near you and ask if they have a Pepperoni Pizza Day deal at that location. Certain locations may not be participating.

Save a slice or 10 for me!