HAPPY NATIONAL PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY DAY!!

You know something is a big deal when there is a song about it!

Unless you're allergic to peanut butter, I don't know anybody that doesn't like peanut butter and jelly.

It's just one of those timeless classics. I've given up on a lot of other foods from my childhood like hot dogs, but peanut butter and jelly will remain a staple.

According to National Day Calendar, "The average American will have eaten over 2000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school." Also, "It is thought that Julia Davis Chandler issued the first reference to peanut butter (or paste) paired with jelly on bread in the United States in 1901. Her article is found in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics. In the late 1920s, the price of peanut butter declined, and the sandwich became very popular with children."

It's crazy to think that somebody had to write a peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe because it has become such a staple in today's world.

During this quarantine, peanut butter is a great thing to buy because it has a long shelf life!

