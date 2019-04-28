World Nude Gardening Day is Saturday

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Saturday May 4th is World Naked Gardening Day this not so well known holiday creeping up on us.

I've seen a lot in my short time on this planet and there have been some things I really wish I could unsee.

Last week I started seeing some memes being shared around on social media about May 4th being World Naked Gardening Day.

I realized quickly when I typed in World Naked Gardening Day into Google most of the websites probably not going to be safe for work.

I noticed from most of the thumbnails on the sites people in their senior years seem to be the biggest fans of World Naked Gardening Day.

World Naked Gardening Day is a legit holiday but I have yet to meet anyone who participates and you may want to check with your local laws before you celebrate.

4 Things Not to Try on Your First World Naked Gardening Day:

1. Any Chemical Application. Clothes are great for absorbing spills and unless you want to risk spills on your hills I'd save this for a clothed gardening day.

2. Weed Whackers or Tilling. I would just try and stay away from any heavy equipment that can throw projectiles your naked way.

3. Thistle Removal. No explanation needed.

4. Easy Does It: No need to go full nude first holiday. Maybe go barefoot for beginners and gradually get all the way in. Your neighbors might appreciate it as well.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: World Naked Gardening Day
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top